Hansel and Gretel at Citadel

The Citadel have teamed up with renowned theatre company Horse + Bamboo to present the perfect Christmas treat Hansel and Gretel told like you’ve never seen it before.

With magical music, film, puppets and masks, Horse + Bamboo have created a delicious treat of a show – dark and chewy at heart, yet coated with a sprinkle of something light, sweet and zesty.

Hansel and Gretel is a fun show with lots of laughs, but be prepared for a few scary surprises!

Performances will be on Friday, December 9 at 6pm, Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11 at 11.30am and 2:30pm and on Tuesday, December 13 at 6pm.

The show is suitable for ages 4+ and with tickets priced at just £7 for adults and £5 for children/concession.

As with all of the Citadel’s family shows, the venue will open 30 minutes before the show starts and there will be a free Craft session to keep the children entertained while they wait for the show to start.

For further information or to book tickets call the Citadel Box Office on 01744 735436 or visit the website www.citadel.org.uk.