Guide dog 'unable to walk' after savage attack

Police investigating an attack on a guide dog in St Helens are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 7pm on Monday, 14 August a 62-year-old man was walking along Derbyshire Hill Road with his guide dog. As he reached the youth centre, he was approached by another dog owner who was also walking along the same pavement.



The guide dog was then attacked by the offender’s dog causing injury which has left it unable to walk. A cyclist passing by saw the two men speaking and intervened while the offender picked up his own dog and ran away down an alley towards Newton Road.



The owner of the dog is described as a white man, aged around 18 years, 5ft 8in in height with short mousey hair. He was wearing a dark green and grey jacket with black jeans.



The offender’s dog is described as a mottled brown Staffordshire bull terrier and was wearing a black collar with studs.



Leigh Price, Local community Acting Inspector for St Helens, said: “This was a cruel attack leaving a guide dog unable to walk. Had it not been for the cyclist passing by to help the victim it could have ended a lot worse.



"I would urge anyone who recognises the description of the offender and his dog to come forward and if you were the cyclist who witnessed the incident, please come and speak to us.



“Attacks on guide dogs are recognised as a crime. It should serve as a warning that if your dog attacks a guide dog, or any assistance dog, you can face up to a maximum sentence of three years in prison."



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 0517205443 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also use their online form anonymously: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information