Group’s £25,000 bid to buy a piece of Newton history

A community group has launched a bid to buy and restore one of the final locomotives to be produced at Newton-le-Willows’ Vulcan Works.

The Newton and Earlestown Community Group wants to restore the locomotive to its former glory and keep it as a permanent tribute to the work done and the historical industrial legacy of the site.

The group wants to purchase an engine designed by engineer Walter Urwin at the Vulcan Works.

“Sadly, he passed away just after desigining the GEC Stephenson Locomotive and so the first of the production line was named after him.

“These were the last ever locomotives built at the Vulcan. The locos worked at Redcar Steel Mill until it closed and are now in private ownership.

“We hunted them down and found 251 "Walter Urwin" ready to go to the scrap yard!

“We now need to raise £25,000 for the project to save it from the scrap yard, fully refurbish it, and return it to put on display at the entrance to the former Vulcan Works site as a tribute to the national significance of the work that were on the site from 1830-2002.

“We have amassed a considerable public support for this project - over 30 people have donated a total of over £500 in a 24 hour period, with well over 1200 comments of support on social media in the same time period.

“This support is invaluable, but to make this project a reality we need the support of businesses and local organisations for sponsorship of this project.

“Once completed the train will be complemented with an interpretation board and a webpage through our Newton-le-Willows Heritage

Trail website detailing the history of the locomotive and the sit.”

Details of how to help are available on the group’s website.