Greens back plan to give Newton its own council

The borough’s Green party has backed a proposal to set a Newton Town Council.

The idea has been raised by a number of local activitists.

A St Helens Green party spokesman said: “A basic policy of the St Helens Green Party is that we support decentralisation and stronger local government.

“In line with this, we favour decision making at the local level the creation of parish and town councils.

“Our membership has reaffirmed this party position in relation to the creation of a town council for Newton and Earlestown.

“We share the concerns of many residents in the peripheral wards of St Helens MBC that they are being poorly served by the central town hall.

“Unlike some other areas within the St Helens MBC area, Newton and Earlestown have not had a parish council since the formation of the Borough Council in 1974 we believe that a local town council would provide the residents of Newton and Earlestown with a greater say in how their town is run.

“St Helens Green Party therefore urges people to not only support the petition for a Governance Review but to fully participate in the consultation process.

“We of the St Helens Green Party will do so, to help ensure that if a Newton-le-Willows Town Council is formed it reflects the views of the entire community of Newton and Earlestown.”