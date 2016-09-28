Green Party leader joins Haydock development row

Green Party leader Caroline Lucas visited Haydock this week to support residents in their battle against plans for a new development.

They are opposing a planning application to build two commercial buildings at Florida Farm North, on Slag Lane, with new access from the East Lancashire Road.

Residents protesting about the development

More than 150 residents turned out and spoke to Ms Lucas about their concerns, including 88-year-old Eve Ainsworth, who told her about changes she had seen in the area.

Resident John Thornber, chairman of the Save Our Greenbelt group, said he was delighted that she attended.

He said a petition had been signed by 5,000 people and nearly 1,500 letters had been written opposing the planning application.