Green belt campaigners welcome snap election

Campaigners fighting to save in Rainford’s green belt say Theresa May’s decision to call a snap general election will bolster their cause.

Britain will go to the polls on June 8.

And James Wright, chairman of the Rainford Action Group, says he believes green belt development will become a “major issue” in the election.

“We expect green belt development to be a major issue in the general election campaign locally,” said Mr Wright.

“We will be asking all candidates standing in St Helens North to guarantee they will oppose any release of green belt land in Rainford and challenge St Helens Council’s plans for our village.

“We believe the council’s plans to build on seven green belt sites in Rainford, growing the village by a third and destroying productive and precious countryside, are totally unreasonable.

“We hope to work with whoever is elected our MP to save our green belt.”

St Helens Council’s Local Plan could mean huge swathes of green belt land in Rainford and other parts of St Helens turned over to developers.