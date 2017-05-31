Great get together in memory of murdered MP

St Helens is urging residents to get together as it joins a national campaign to mark the first anniversary of an MP’s murder.

The town is joining in the Great Get Together in memory of former Batley and Spen parliamentary representative Jo Cox with an event in Victoria Park.

Ms Cox’s widower Brendan is calling on communities to put on events over a weekend in June and the Friends of Victoria Park have answered his call.

Families are being invited to a Victorian picnic at the popular green space on Saturday June 17 with cake decorating, traditional games and live music from Greenall’s Brass Band.

Mr Cox announced the Great Get Together ahead of the anniversary of his wife’s murder by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair on June 16, calling on communities and neighbours to come together to celebrate unity by holding events such as street parties, picnics, shared barbecues and community bake-offs.

The campaign is a bid to build one of the UK’s biggest-ever community events over the weekend of June 17 and 18.

In a letter to community leaders nationwide, Mr Cox expressed his plans to mark the anniversary by encouraging people from all walks of life to come together locally for a clear message that “there is more that unites us than divides us”.

The Great Get Together Victorian picnic in Victoria Park is on Saturday June 17 from 2pm until 4pm.