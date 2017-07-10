Golfers tee off for sporting causes

Golfers from all over the North West swung into action at an annual events to help sports-related causes.

The third St Helens Sports Development Youth Sports Programme Golf Day once again attracted teams of eager players to Houghwood Golf Club.

It’s great to be associated with this event which is now a permanent fixture on St Helens’ event calendar Martin Blondel

The event raises funds for the town’s development scheme getting young people playing sport and the Steve Prescott Foundation, named after the former St Helens and Great Britain rugby league star.

The sports development programme, which is reliant on grant funding, has enabled 30,000 young people to take part in a range of free activities, including gym and fitness sessions, parkour freerunning, football and basketball over the last three years.

Golfers at Houghwood had the chance to win prizes by taking part in putting, nearest to the pin and longest drive competitions.

The biggest prize of the day, for the 18-hole four-ball competition, was taken by members of Blackbrook Working Men’s Club.

Hailing the day a success, event organiser Mark Jennings from St Helens Council’s sports development team said: “I would personally like to thank all our teams, sponsors and supporters who once again made the event such a memorable day.

“We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

Martin Blondel, general manager of the Steve Prescott Foundation, said: “It’s great to be associated with this event which is now a permanent fixture on St Helens’ event calendar.

“All donations received are very much appreciated by the foundation and our beneficiaries in our 10th year continuing Steve’s legacy.

“Thanks once again to sports development, as our partnership continues to grow.”