Girls provide an uplifting experience

A group of girls from Grange Valley Youth Club have been working hard on a project to help lift people’s spirits during the January blues.

As part of their ‘Feel Good’ campaign, teenagers Leah Makin, Mia Holden, Ellie Holden, Ella Tatlock, Elle Skeech, Maddison Ruddick, Kylie Shea, Lucy Price and Tasha Piling, took it upon themselves to make others feel better about themselves by releasing balloons with positive messages inside, in hope that wherever they landed, they would spread a little bit of happiness and bring a smile to those who found them.

The idea for the campaign came after the group explored the influence social media channels have on the behaviour of young people, and how appearance ideals change over time and can often be unachievable or dangerous.

Hayley Lythgoe and Gill Halliwell from St Helens Council’s Youth Service, who worked on the project with the girls, said: “It has been wonderful to watch the girls’ confidence grow and see how leading on a project has empowered them to want to put something positive out there for others.”