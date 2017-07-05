Girlguides superhero conference

Hundreds of Rainbows from all over the North West - included girls from St Helens - travelled to the ACC Arena in Liverpool for a unique event called Razaam.

The 16 girls from 12th, 17th and 22nd St Helens Rainbows, all aged five to seven, joined over 800 Rainbows to celebrate this special anniversary over the weekend.

The girls took part in lots of exciting superhero-themed activities, including acrobatic workshops and fairground rides. Along the way, there were lots of surprises including eye-popping entertainment and sensational superhero activities.

For many of the girls, this was the first time they attended an event of this scale, with so many other Rainbows.

Finlay Butler, aged five, said: "I had a great time at Razaam. My favourite bit was the fairground rides, especially the boat-swings, they were so much fun!"

Julie Bell, the Region Chief Commissioner said: “Razaam has been a truly inspirational and fun-filled day. It’s been such a unique way to celebrate the Rainbows’ 30th Birthday, and it’s been fantastic to see the girls making friendships from all across the North West.”

Rainbows is Girlguiding’s youngest section for girls aged five to seven, offering them an exciting programme of activities where they can develop self-confidence, learn new things, make friends and have fun.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, visit

www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus