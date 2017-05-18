A massive celebration of the wonders of all things gin has been announced for St Helens!

Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival, which has proved popular among gin lovers after a number of successful events across Merseyside, will make its debut

appearance at St Helens Town Hall in August, and return in December for a Christmas celebration.

With 50 gins to choose from, guests can gain entry from just £10 which includes a welcome drink, an Absolutely Fabulous gin copa glass worth £5 which can be taken home, a bag and gin guide – and live entertainment.

Limited VIP tickets are also available to purchase for £50 which entities guests to five gin and tonics served with fever tree tonic and garnish, a dedicated seat, balcony access to view the entertainment – and Indian food served by Indian restaurant, Mayur.

Gary Maddock St Helens Council’s town centre manager, said: “We’ve noticed the success Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival has been in other parts of Merseyside, and read nothng but rave reviews about similar events across the country, so thought: ‘let’s give it a go in St Helens’.

“We’re greatly looking forward to welcoming people from all over the borough and surrounding areas to the town hall to enjoy a gin on what I’m sure will be a great occasion.”

Lisa Copp, Director of Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival, added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring this festival to St Helens, held within the fabulous town hall, which will be a great night out for gin

lovers who have the chance to sample the many types of gin on offer, Indian

food and live entertainment.

“Interest in this event is already high, so we would encourage those wanting to attend to book early in order to avoid disappointment.”

Absolutely Gin Festival comes to St Helens on 18-19 August, and again on 1-2 December for an 'Absolutely Fabulous does gin at Christmas' event.

To book your tickets for August’s event, visit: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/StHelens/St.-Helens- Metropolitan-Borough-Council/Absolutely-Fabulous-Gin-Festival-Comes-to-Saint-Helens-Town-Hall/12974446/

Bookings for December’s event will be taken soon.