Get active and get 5k-ready

Burn off that Christmas excess by taking part in St Helens Sports Development’s award-winning community sport project which gets people off their couch, to running a full 5k in just 10 weeks.

The Sport England funded ‘Couch to 5k’ initiative, which was awarded Community Project of the Year at the Merseyside Sporting Champions Dinner 2016, has seen over 1,000 inactive local people get involved in physical activity by attending weekly sessions on Sutton Leisure Centre’s athletics track where they have slowly built up their fitness over 10 weeks.

On the tenth week, participants have the option to run a full 5k on the track and then take part in the successful St Helens parkrun in Victoria Park which has seen three generations of the same family - and several people over the age of 60 - attend.

At a cost of just £10 for the ten weeks, or 33p a session if attended three times a week, runners confident enough can then progress on to one of the many local jogging groups available.

Gemma Webster, sports development officer, said: “Feedback over the past year has been phenomenal, with most people recording a weight loss, improvements in sleep, mental health, and general fitness.

“There’s no pressure at all because you work at your own pace in a safe and supportive atmosphere where trained staff are on hand to support you throughout the programme and keep you motivated.”

Sessions take place every Monday and Wednesday, 6pm to 7pm, and Saturdays 9.15am to 10am, with week one commencing on Monday, January 9.