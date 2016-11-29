Garden waste collection service takes winter break

St Helens Council’s garden waste collection service will begin a winter break from December, when demand for the service reduces due to low levels of green waste produced.

The last garden waste collection for 2016 will be made on Friday, December 2 and will resume between Monday February 27 and Friday March 10, 2017, depending on green bin collection day.

To find out when your last collection day is, check your personalised calendar or go online to www.sthelens.gov.uk/recycling.