Garden fire in Eccleston

Firefighters tackled a blaze which broke out in an Eccleston garden.
Crews were called to a fire at property on Brookside Avenue in St Helens just after 1.45am on Monday May 15.
Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called at 1.40am and crews were alerted at 1.41am. They were on scene at 1.46am.
One fire engine attended the incident which involved a fire in the rear garden.
Crews used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire. They also carried out a Home Fire Safety Check.
Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to a male at the property. The man was assessed at the scene by paramedics.
A number of fence panels and a quantity of decking was severely damaged by fire.
Crews remained at the scene for around 45 minutes.
