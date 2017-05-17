Garden fire in Eccleston

Firefighters tackled a blaze which broke out in an Eccleston garden.

Crews were called to a fire at property on Brookside Avenue in St Helens just after 1.45am on Monday May 15.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called at 1.40am and crews were alerted at 1.41am. They were on scene at 1.46am.

One fire engine attended the incident which involved a fire in the rear garden.

Crews used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire. They also carried out a Home Fire Safety Check.

Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to a male at the property. The man was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

A number of fence panels and a quantity of decking was severely damaged by fire.

Crews remained at the scene for around 45 minutes.