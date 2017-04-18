Funeral of Violet-Grace Youens to be held today

Mourners are gathering this morning for the funeral of Violet-Grace Youens, the little girl from St Helens killed in a suspected hit and run.

The youngster died after she was hit by a car as she crossed Prescot Road in St Helens with her grandmother Angela French.

Violet-Grace's grandmother, Angela French

Ms French, 56, is expected to attend the funeral after spending three weeks in hospital.

She sustained serious injuries in the crash, which happened on Friday, March 31.

The funeral service will held at the Church of St Julie, Eccleston.

Two men have been charged in connection with the suspected hit and run.