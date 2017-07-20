Funeral details announced for St Helens residents

Town hall chiefds have announced the funeral of a man who died last month.
John Keith Martin, of Queens Street in St Helens town centre, died aged 59.
His funeral will take place tomorrow (Friday) at St Helens Crematorium from 9am.
