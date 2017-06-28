Fund set up for Violet-Grace memorial garden

A fund-raising campaign has been launched to create a memorial garden for Violet-Grace Youens.

The four-year-old from St Helens died in March when she was knocked down in a hit-and-run.

And firefighters from Eccleston Community Fire Station will be holding a car wash on Saturday to raise funds.

Crews will be washing cars for donations at the event, which will run from 10am to 3pm at Eccleston Community Fire Station on Knowsley Road on Saturday, July 1.

Members of Violet-Grace’s family will also be attending.

Funds raised will go towards creating a memorial garden for Violet-Grace at the station, which her family and fellow pupils from Eccleston Mere Primary School will help to design.

A portion of the proceeds from the car wash be used to install a memorial bench outside Eccleston Community Fire Station, and money will also be donated to The Fire Fighters Charity.