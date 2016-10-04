Fund-raisers’ Grand Final trek

Employees will get their walking boots on to trek to the rugby league Grand Final this weekend in aid of the charity founded by St Helens legend Steve Prescott.

A 23-strong team will walk the 18 miles from Handepay’s office in Haydock to Old Trafford on Saturday before taking their seats to watch Wigan and Warrington battle it out.

The Steve Prescott Foundation is a cause close to our hearts and we are proud to contribute to carrying on the brilliant fund-raising work Steve did Andy Peake

The group will take on the challenge to raise money for the Steve Prescott Foundation and will hopefully take the company past its £10,000 target after five months of fund-raising.

The employees will be joined along the way by members of the Foundation, some of whom will climb Mount Everest later this month, to encourage them.

The Foundation was set up in 2007 by the former St Helens, Wakefield and Hull player, following his diagnosis with cancer.

The Great Britain and Ireland international passed away in 2013 from the rare form of cancer pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) and, in recognition of his amazing fund-raising efforts, rugby league’s end-of-season Man of Steel award is now named after him.

Andy Peake, managing director of Handepay, said: “The Steve Prescott Foundation is a cause close to our hearts and we are proud to contribute to carrying on the brilliant fund-raising work Steve did in the final years of his life.

“At Handepay, we regularly go the extra mile for our customers, so the prospect of a walk to Manchester from Haydock won’t scare us!”

Martin Blondel, general manager of The Steve Prescott Foundation, said: “£10,000 is a huge sum and to deliver it in just five months is testimony to Handepay’s dedication to helping the people of the North West.

“The funds they’ve raised will enable us to make a difference to the lives of those who need it. ”