Fund-raiser heads to the sky for hospice

A driving instructor will swap four wheels for two wings when he braves a fund-raising challenge.

Andy Wood, 53, will do a wing walk on Sunday to raise money for Willowbrook Hospice.

Ronny and Marg on their wedding day

The adrenaline junkie is taking to the skies in memory of his father Ronny and stepmother Marg, both of whom were supported by staff at the Prescot-based hospice.

Ronny received respite care at Willowbrook before losing his battle against prostate cancer in February 2007, aged 79.

Andy, from Whiston, said: “Marg looked after my dad tirelessly, but Willowbrook was there when we needed them.

"The respite break at the hospice allowed her and the rest of our family time to ‘recharge our batteries’ and gather our strength for the difficult weeks ahead.

“Willowbrook was ‘made to measure’ and was like a home from home for my dad. The staff there were brilliant and made him feel so comfortable, which was a real blessing for Marg."

When Marg died earlier this year, it reminded Andy how much compassion and support Willowbrook had offered to Ronny, Marg and the rest of his family.

Andy said: “I’ve always been a bit of a daredevil and when I heard about the wing walk I knew I had to do it.

"I just wanted to give something back to Willowbrook for all they did for my dad and Marg.

"I can’t wait to get in the skies, touch the clouds and feel like I’m closer to them both. “

Andy is collecting donations online for Willowbrook Hospice