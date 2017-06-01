Fun for all at dog charity’s fund-raiser

A fun day for families and their four-legged friends will be held on Sunday.

Dogs Trust Merseyside will host its annual event, with competitions for dogs of all shapes, sizes and talents.

We are hoping the sun shines but whatever the weather, it’s always a great day Organiser Aimee Best

There will also be games for dogs and children, stalls, a raffle and tombola.

The fun day will be held from noon to 4pm at Inglenook Farm, on Moss Nook Lane, Rainford.

Money raised will go towards caring for the dogs at the Huyton-based rehoming centre.

Aimee Best, supporter relations officer and event organiser, said: “We are hoping the sun shines but whatever the weather, it’s always a great day.

“We are still in need of donations for our bottle tombola, so if people would like to bring a donation along on the day that would be marvellous.”

Entry costs £5 per car.