Friendship group offers new ‘recipe’ for a happy life

A friendship group has urged locals to “get more out of life” by joining its society.

St Helens-based Oddfellows has reached out to potential new recruits ahead of the summer, in a big to bring extra happiness to local people’s lives.

For more than two centuries, the national membership group has been serving up its unique recipe of friendship and support to local members, with the five key ingredients of regular social events, care and welfare support, travel clubs, discounted offers and historical archive access.

Lynn Steward, Secretary of the Oddfellows in St Helens, said: “There are many reasons to get involved with our group, but essentially we’re about helping people of any age get a bigger kick out of life. We’ve so much to offer if you take a look.

“Meeting new people locally, getting more involved in the community through volunteering and fundraising and, most importantly, having reliable people to turn to in good times and bad is the bedrock of what we offer. And we’d love for new people to come along, give us a try and see how we could bring that extra bit of happiness into their lives.”

The Oddfellows is a non-profit mutual that believes in a community bonded by friendship, care and charitable support. It is one of the largest friendship societies in the UK, with 310,000 members and 132 Branches nationally.

“We’re here for everyone from all walks of life and we know that by bringing people together, we can achieve so much more than we could alone,” added Lynn.

The Oddfellows’ St Helens and Warrington District Branch, based at Oddfellows Hall, North Road, St Helens, runs regular free or inexpensive activities for members including crafternoons, tea, toast and talks and have upcoming trips to Carnforth Station, Leighton Hall and Lancaster Brewery planned..

Social organiser Julie Webster said: “There’s something for everyone here, whoever you are, or whatever your personal circumstance. We have welcomed lots of new people, many who have come along on their own, whose lives have changed for the better with the support of friends around them.”

To find out more about the Oddfellows in St Helens and Warrington, visit oddfellows.co.uk/five or email lynn.steward@oddfellows.co.uk.