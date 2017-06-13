Fresh round of strike action launched at school

Disgruntled teachers at a borough high school are set to walk out on strike again after negotiations broke down.

Unions officials say walk outs will resume at Rainhill High on June 28 unless a solution can be found to the impasse.

A number of strike days took place in March and April following accusations from the NASUWT union that the Warrington Road school’s senior management team had intimidated staff.

It is believed the latest strike threat centres around a failure to secure agreements over workloads and working conditions.

The strike was temporarily postponed last month, with talks continuing since then between unions and school leaders.

NASUWT officials insist talks are ongoing between the side in the hope of finding a solution.

They say at present June 28 and July 4,6,11,12 and 13 are slated as strike days, raising the prospect of a disrupted end of term for pupils.

Rainhill High headteacher John Pout issued a statement to the Reporter, insisting events such as the school’s sports day would go ahead as planned.

The statement went on: “The Trustees of RLV MAT are confused given the progress made in weekly meetings during May 2017 at the decision of NASUWT to name six additional strike days.

“Of particular concern is the impact on whole school events such as the school’s Sports Day, Arts Festival, Town Sports, and the Induction of Year 6 into the school.

“We can confirm that all these events will go ahead as planned and that the school will remain open.

“At the last meeting before the Whitsun break NASUWT released an agreed outcomes statement that they were happy with the progress made.

“Indeed the weekly meetings led to the suspension of 10 days of threatened strike action during May 2017. At no point during this final meeting did NASUWT give any indication of naming future strike days.

“RLV Trustees, as ever, are committed to talking to NASUWT to resolve this dispute and further meetings between Trustees and NASUWT have been scheduled on Thursday 15th June, Friday 30th June and Friday 14th July 2017.”