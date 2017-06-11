Former St Helens MP’s incredible US mansion is up for rent

St Helens former MP Shaun Woodward has listed his palatial East Hamptons holiday home for rent - at a cost of $175,000.

The property in the holiday resort of Sag Harbor is listed on a US real estate website.

Shaun Woodward was the town's MP between 2001 and 2015

Anyone with a cool $175,000 to spare can rent out the property for the summer.

It is listed as a seven bedroom home with a gym and media.

It is a far cry from the terrace home he ‘lived in’ during his 14 year-stint as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

The Sag Harbor estate, however, will only be available for the month of August.

The estate agent listing reveals: “The original property was built in 1840 and was previously owned by Lanford Wilson, the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, who was living in Sag Harbor since the ‘70s. The home underwent a major renovation in 2012—the entire home was completely redone by designer David Kleinberg.

“The seven bedroom, eight-and a-half bath house is about 8,000-square-feet, on a half-acre lot. The master suite has its own private deck and the gourmet eat-in kitchen is double-height.

“The home has six fireplaces, hand-blown glazed windows, a gym, and media room. On the exterior, there is a gunite pool and outdoor seating for 12.”

It is believed Woodward purchased the home in 2012 from when most of the picture here were taken.

Shaun Woodward at his St Helens office, a far cry from the luxury of his Hamptons mansion