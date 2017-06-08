Former St Helens mayor admits sex attacks on young boys

St Helens former mayor has admitted committing a string of historic sex offences.

Beirne, 56, had previously denied the offences but changed his plea to guilty shortly before he was due to face trial.

The 56-year-old admitted eight of the 15 offences he faced.

They relate to sex offences against four boys aged between eight and 12 between May 1975 and February 1980, when Beirne, a former Liberal Democrat councillor, was a teenager.

Beirne, of Blackdown Grove, Parr, was told by a judge all sentencing options, including custody, were open when he returns for sentence on June 28.

The other charges involving the boys, which he denies, will be laid on the file and not proceeded with at the next hearing.