Former mayor is made an honorary alderman

A former St Helens Mayor has been made an Honorary Alderman of the borough for his long service to the community and council.

In November 2016, it was put forward to the Chief Executive of St Helens Council Mike Palin - in consultation with the Council Leader and all the powers of the council - to make the necessary arrangements to confer the onorary Alderman award to Tom Hargreaves MBE, who served as a councillor for almost 30 years.

After being elected to St Helens Council in 1987, Mr Hargreaves was sworn in as Mayor of St Helens in 2011-12, during which he set up his charity, Hargreaves Dementia Trust, for people in St Helens living with dementia.

He called time on his role as a councillor in 2016

Mr Hargreaves returned to St Helens Town Hall for the annual council where he received a sincere ovation from everyone in attendance on being presented with his scroll after swearing his oath.

The title Honorary Alderman is the highest award that can be made to a former councillor in recognition of exceptional service to the council.