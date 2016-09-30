Former mayor hands over bumper cheque to charity

Staff and trustees from Home-Start St Helens recently attended a presentation ceremony at St Helens Town Hall, where they were handed a cheque for £6758.00 from former mayor, Steve Glover.

Coun Glover chose Home-Start St Helens as his mayoral charity during his time as mayor in 2015/16 and held a series of fundraising events in order to raise much needed funds for the Peter Street based charity that helps and supports families as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children.

Coun Glover said: “It is with great pleasure that I present this cheque to Home-Start St. Helens, a charity that is very close to my heart.

“During my time as mayor, I was fortunate enough to attend many functions and events which helped me spread the good word of Home-Start, while raising money in the process.

“This is an achievement I am very proud of.”

After receiving the cheque in the Town Hall Members’ Room, Home-Start St Helens manager, Julie Smith said: “On behalf of everyone associated with Home-Start St. Helens, I would like to thank Coun Glover for choosing us as his mayoral charity and raising this incredible amount of money which will make a massive difference to so many families around the borough who depend on our service.”