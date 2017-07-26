Former footballer had his leg amputated after stabbing

The mother of a 19-year-old man whose leg was amputated following a stabbing in April has appealed for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Ben Walsh, a roofer and keen footballer from Huyton, was stabbed to the abdomen and leg by a group of males on Lincombe Road near Jubilee Park at around 12.15am on Wednesday, 5 April.

Ben also suffered a head injury during the incident.

During the course of the investigation into the assault a total of six males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been released on bail.

Ben's mum Lisa Taylor recalled the moment she was told her son had been the victim of the assault.

She said: "I had not long finished work when one of my friends came running to me to tell me that Ben had been stabbed.

"I was in a total daze, it was horrendous. My son suffered serious injuries, he was resuscitated three times and it was believed that he was not going to survive.

"He had a wound to his head, abdomen and his femoral artery had been slashed. This resulted in my son having his left leg amputated below the hip.

“My son spent three months in hospital - our lives had changed forever.

“Ben has his whole life ahead of him, he was keen on sport and worked as a roofer.

“I know my Ben has never, and would never consider carrying a knife or weapon and this was a totally unprovoked attack on him.”

Merseyside Police is currently supporting a nationwide week of activity to raise awareness of the issue of knife crime, with weapon sweeps, knife arches and high visibility patrols being used across Merseyside.

The activity aims to highlight the work done across Merseyside to combat the issue all year round, including educating young people in schools and working with door staff and licensed premises involved in the night time economy in town centres.

Mrs Taylor added: "I would urge anyone who is aware that their child, or a friend of their child, may be carrying weapons to think about what they are doing.

“Not only would they ruin their own life, they will ruin someone else's life for no reason.

"We are rebuilding our lives and Ben is getting stronger by the day.

"We are assisting Merseyside Police with their investigation.

“Someone out there knows who has done this to my son - if anyone has information we appeal to them to search their conscience and please come forward and speak to the police."

Det Insp Elaine Coulter added: "We believe there were people, possibly out walking their dogs, or driving around the local area, who were close to the entrance to Jubilee Park at the time Ben was assaulted and who may be able to assist with our investigation.

"I would urge those people to come forward.

“We believe that somebody out there knows who is responsible for this assault. Ben's injuries are clearly life-changing and have caused not only him but all of his family and friends a great deal of distress.

"I am sure the wider community will share the family's shock and upset that the actions of the offenders have changed Ben's life forever, and we turn to the community for help in finding the person or people responsible and bringing them to justice.

"Violent assaults such as this will not be tolerated and we are committed to bringing the culprits to justice."

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Lincombe Road, or has any information which could assist with the investigation, to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org