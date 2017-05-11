Former Celeb Big Brother star charged with Rainhill assault

Ex-Celebrity Big Brother star has appeared in court charged with assaulting his on-off girlfriend Stephanie Davis at her home in Rainhill.

Jeremy McConnell, 27, entered a not guilty plea when he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

He spoke only to confirm his address and date of birth.

A trial date has now been set for August 7 at Liverpool Crown Court following McConnell’s not guilty plea to assault by beating.

He has been granted unconditional bail.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm Jeremy McConnell, 27, of Swords, Ireland has been charged with assault and criminal damage following an incident in Rainhill on 9 March 2017.”