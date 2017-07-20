Formal identification of Rainford RTC victim expected today

Have your say

Police today expect to formally identity a woman killed in a road traffic collision in Rainford.

Officers were called to Church Road at 11.05am on Wednesday, July 19 following a fatal road traffic collision involving a female pedestrian and a heavy goods vehicle.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the woman is believed to be in her 70s and from the local area.

Her next of kin have been informed.

All roads have now reopened and an investigation into the collision remains ongoing. The driver of the HGV is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call MSOC Roads Policing officers on 0151 777 5747.