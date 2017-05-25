Florida Farm battle over

Campaigners have called an end to their battle against a proposed £150m logistics hub.

They have spent the past 12 months opposing the development for Florida Farm North in Haydock.

So our fight against this monstrous desecration of our green belt has come to an end Paul Parkinson

St Helens Council’s planning committee granted approval in January, despite much opposition from local people, MPs and Green Party leader Caroline Lucas.

Members of the Residents Against The Florida Farm Development group were looking into challenging this with a judicial review.

But their barrister has now advised against this.

In a lengthy post on the group’s Facebook page, chairman Paul Parkinson said: “Unfortunately he has advised us that under the circumstances there are no reasonable grounds for mounting a challenge.

“He is conscious that this is not the news we wanted to hear but feels that to seek a judicial review would not be a wise course of action, particularly given recent changes in the rules governing the payment of costs.

“He is correct, of course, in that this is not the news any of us wish to hear but we feel that we should be guided by his great expertise in this type of proceedings.

“So our fight against this monstrous desecration of our green belt has come to an end, exactly 12 months since we first heard of the plans.”

He said they had carried out “a good, honest campaign” and thanked everyone who had been involved.

Money had been collected to pay for legal advice and the remaining funds will be donated to Willowbrook Hospice, Wigan And Leigh Hospice and Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Mr Parkinson urged people to continue fighting other proposed developments, including for a £141m logistics park at Haydock Point.

Developer Bericote Properties Ltd plans to erect two commercial buildings at Florida Farm North, plus an access road to the A580 East Lancashire Road.

They have previously said it will create the equivalent of 2,119 full-time jobs.