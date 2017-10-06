Five men arrested following St Helens stabbing

Five teens have been arrested following an incident in St Helens yesterday.





Two 16-year-old boys from Huyton, a 16-year-old boy from Widnes, and two 18-year-olds from St Helens remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.



Two boys, aged 16 and 18, who were treated in hospital following the incident have now been discharged.

Two men were reported to have been injured during an incident in the Lower Hall Street/Standish Street area at around 4.30pm.

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed in the side of the head and one boy, aged 16 was stabbed under his arm. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment and their condition is described as stable.

Further enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Witnesses are being spoken to and CCTV opportunities are being explored.



Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious that could help is asked to contact 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and for free on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.