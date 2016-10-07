Five arrests after burglary at house

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after an incident at a house.

Officers from Merseyside Police detained the men in the early hours of the morning following a burglary at an address in Kenneth Close, in Prescot, which also involved a Ford Focus being stolen from the property.

Police found the car, which had been crashed into a fence, on Kenneth Close while conducting searches of the area after being called to a Ford C-max car on nearby Speakman Way at around 2.40am on Thursday October 6.

Five men who were seen nearby then ran away from the scene and were subsequently chased and arrested by officers.

Further enquiries then revealed the burglary in Kenneth Close and that the crashed car had been taken from the home of the victims.

The police were responding to reports that the Ford C-max had been broken into.

Three men, aged 26, 19 and 18, were arrested along with two youths who are both 15. They were taken to a police station and interviewed by detectives.

All five have now been released on police bail and enquiries are continuing.