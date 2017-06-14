First look inside St Helens’ ‘newest’ hotel

St Helens’ newest hotel has re-opened following a major resign.

Mercure Hotel bought the site, which is close to the M6 in Haydock, and set about transforming the site.

The hotel’s new interior pays homage to the area’s cultural and historical past, with glimpses of the industrial mining heritage seen throughout the property.

Tastefully upgraded from the original décor, the well-located hotel is within easy reach of Manchester and Liverpool, making it the perfect hub for both business and leisure travellers alike.

The perfect base for guests looking to enjoy some sporting action in the region with local football and rugby clubs nearby, not forgetting the two-race course Haydock Park and Aintree all within easy reach!

The hotel’s 84 rooms have been upgraded with eye catching details including leatherette divan beds and richly coloured fabrics.

Pictures and illustrations showing off the heritage of the local area adorn the walls, featuring industrial scenes. The bathrooms have been tastefully updated to suit the refreshed décor.

The communal lobby and corridor areas have seen a significant refurbishment, with materials and textures being introduced including metals, stones and leather.

Chrome and marble finishing is in place to welcome guests to the new hotel. Fabrics and upholstery in deep blues, silvers, claret and black create a cosy yet modern feel to the hotel, making it welcoming to all who visit.

There has also been the introduction of a new feature wall in the main lobby which has been created using coal tiles to recognise the mining history in the St Helens area.

The hotel includes new and improved leisure facilities including a heated indoor pool, gym, sauna, Jacuzzi and steam room – perfect after a long day exploring the local cities.

For those looking for a bite to eat, the Ninety-Two restaurant offers tasty and appetising classic British options in the newly upgraded restaurant.

Mercure St Helens Hotel now features five well-equipped meeting rooms accommodating up to 300 delegates making it the perfect destination for business conferences.

Inge van Ooteghem, Senior Vice President for Upscale and Midscale brands at AccorHotels UK and Ireland, said: “This is a wonderful addition to the Mercure portfolio, and we are excited to see the new locally inspired décor being fitted which guests will be able to experience from April.

“The excellent, accessible location makes it the ideal hotel for those looking to explore the area. We’re sure that guests will enjoy their stay with us in St Helens and will look to return time and time again.”