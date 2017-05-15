Firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud

Fire crews were called to a farm in Rainford to rescue a horse trapped on his side in a ditch.

Firefighters were sent to a farm on Inglemoss Drive, Rainford.

Station manager Mark Jones, who was incident commander at the scene, said: “This was a challenging rescue in circumstances that were distressing for both the horse and his owner.

“Our team did a great job keeping the horse calm and we were able to bring him swiftly to safety.

“Thankfully he escaped with only a minor injury and we hope he will make a full recovery.”

A brigade spokesman said: “One fire engine attended the scene, together with the Search and Rescue Team.

“Crews used specialist straps and winches to bring the male horse, named Hercules, to safety.

“He was assessed at the scene by a vet and sustained a small injury to his rear leg, but was able to walk back to his stables. “Firefighters remained at the scene for around one hour and 25 minutes.