Fire safety inspections at five high-rise flats in St Helens

Safety checks on a number of high-rise apartment buildings in the borough carried out following the Grenfell tragedy have concluded they are all at low-risk of fire.

Council and fire brigade chiefs commissioned the Department of Communities and Local Government to carry out a series of robust checks.

They inspected five high-rise buildings in St Helens to establish whether they have panels made of an aluminium composite material (ACM).

ACMs were blamed for the rapid spread of fire at Grenfell.

The five residential buildings to be tested were:

· Curzon Place, Railway Street, Newton le Willows

· Arriva to Plaza, Hall Street, St Helens

· HQ Base 2 Apartments, St Helens

· HQ Base 1 Apartments, St Helens

· Bank House, Hardshaw Street, St Helens

The checks found none of the above are cladded with ACM. All five have had full fire safety audits and were found to be of low low fire risk.

Coun Lisa Preston, cabinet member for community safety, said: “The safety of residents is of the utmost importance so I’m delighted to see proactive work like this carried out which is a wonderful example of how effective partnership working can be.

“We all know that what happened at Grenfell was an awful tragedy and should never have been to allowed to happen in the first place.

“That’s why it’s absolutely vital to carry out these types of measures, and I’m pleased to see that we are compliant with the regulations.”

Andy Groom, group manager for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, added: “The safety of the community is at the heart of everything we do at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

“Following the devastating fire in Grenfell Tower we have worked extremely closely with St Helens Council and partner agencies to undertake important safety checks and to reassure and support any residents.”