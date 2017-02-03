Fine dining comes to Knowsley Hall

Knowsley Hall is opening its doors to members of the public with an evening of fine dining to remember.

The event is being billed as an “exquisite evening to enjoy the gastronomic delights” of their new executive chef Paul Macnish on Friday, February 24.

Tickets cost just £95 each for a five course tasting menu and include a perfectly matched wine selection by a Sommelier from wine merchant Boutinot.

International chef Paul, joined Knowsley Hall as executive chef to the Knowsley Estate in May 2015.

Paul’s achievements have included his venue being named ‘Best Modern Australian Restaurant’ and his first owned restaurant, Piccolo, also won many awards and accolades.

Paul has travelled and cooked in 26 countries in the last three years alone. The influence of world travel can be found in a range of new dishes he’s created for Knowsley Hall served across weddings, business functions and now these fine dining experiences.

Dishes include an Amuse Bouche of seared green tea tuna served with wasabi ice-cream and aerated soy and his upmarket twist on the classic English dish of Ham, Egg & Chips serving Cumbrian dried ham with cured yolk and 60c yolk served with potato textures and foie gras.

Paul said: “I am excited to be able to showcase some of the new dishes on our fantastic tasting menu.

“I aim to secure a new place for the Hall amongst the elite dining venues in the North West, ensuring Knowsley Hall is not only renowned for it’s history as a beautifully stunning stately home but also as a preferred location to enjoy exquisite fine dining experiences.”

Exquisite Evenings will be the very first time the Hall has opened its doors for a fine dining event of this kind. Held within the grand setting of The State Dining Room in one of the North’s most historic and stunning stately homes, it will certainly be an experience to remember.