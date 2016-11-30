Festive fun around town

High Street in Newton-le-Willows is ready to once again host the annual Christmas Market, organised by the Newton High Street Hub.

From noon-6pm on Sunday, December 4 there’ll be various market stalls, carolling, the Christmas lights switch on around 4.30pm and other entertainments throughout the day.

Newton-le-Willows Ward Councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron said: “Following the success of the Christmas market last year, the Newton High Street Hub is hoping to make it even bigger and better this year. There will be a free carol concert at St Peter’s Church at 4pm and then the lights switch on with the mayor following the concert.”

High Street will be closed to traffic with signposted diversions between Rob Lane and Walmsley Street to ensure that residents are safe and can enjoy the day.

Other upcoming festive events include Phoenix Apparel’s Christmas Vintage Fair at the Town Hall and St Mary’s Market’s lights switch-on, on Saturday, December 3, which will see characters from Frozen, free glitter tattoos

and face painting, a town crier, Maghull hand bell ringers, a choir and the popular ‘Markers Market’ among the entertainment.

The following day (Sunday December 4), Father Christmas and his reindeers will be in Church Square from noon-3pm.

Further events in St Mary’s Market include family fun days where children are invited to attend dressed as superheroes and princesses on Saturday, December 10 and then as Christmas characters on Saturday, December 17.

Meanwhile on Sunday, December 18 from 4pm-5.15pm, there will be a ‘Carols by Candlelight’ service at Parish Church in Church Square.