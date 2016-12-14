Fears grow for missing man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of St Helens man who has been missing since Monday.

Alan Gribben, aged 51, is from Columbine Way. He is described as white, around 5ft 10in, of medium build and usually wears glasses.

Alan is clean shaven, has short grey hair and is tanned. He has a liver bird tattoo on his upper left arm.

It is believed that when last seen, Alan was wearing a short sleeved light blue checked shirt, blue jeans, and dark blue canvas shoes.

Alan speaks with a Liverpool accent and he is known to frequent the St Helens and Knowsley areas.

Officers would urge Alan or anyone who has seen him since Sunday, 11 December to contact 101 or the Missing People Charity 116 000. Alternatively they can email the charity on 116000@missing people.org.uk.