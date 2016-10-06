Family snaps turns up at history project

A St Helens resident was stunned to uncover a number of family photographs at a local history project in the town’s main library.

Janette Leatherbarrow, who hails from Windle, discovered the snaps, which were taken over 60 years ago, at a Central Library.

One was of a family wedding of her brother and sister-in-law, Gerard Parr and Doreen Mason on October 1, 1955, for which she was a bridesmaid.

Janette was leafing through nostalgic items at an event called St Helens Through the Lens project when she made the discovery

Having not seen the images for 61 years, a flabbergasted Janette couldn’t wait to return home to call Doreen, who has most of the photographs in her wedding album back home in Inverness, to tell her all about her discovery.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Janette. “The day came flashing back to me. I recognised everyone in the photos straight away. Even though the pictures are in black and white, I could immediately recall the colour of our bridesmaids’ dresses.

“And given the quality of the photographs, I could almost feel Gerald’s tweet suit.

“I would encourage anyone to attend the exhibition because you never know what hidden gems you might come across.”

St Helens Through The Lens is a Heritage Lottery funded project which aims to engage the public with the George Street Photography Collection, 3000 digitised images including weddings, portraits, sport, events and factories from around the 1950s.

Members of the public are invited to come along to see the display of images in the Local History and Archives Room at Central Library.

For more information and to follow the progress of the project visit www.sthelenslens.wordpress.com