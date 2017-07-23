Family’s tribute to pensioner killed in horror HGV collision

The family of a Rainford woman who died in a horror crash with a lorry have paid tribute to her.

Liz Taylor, 73, died after being hit by the HGV on Church Road in Rainford on Wednesday.

A number of roads, including Church Road and the East Lancs Road in Haydock, were subsequently closed as police dealt with the incident.

Her family tonight (Sunday) released a statement paying tribute to Mrs Taylor.

In a short statement, her daughter Emma said on behalf of her family: “Liz Taylor, 73, from Rainford, was tragically killed in a road accident in Rainford village on Wednesday 19th July 2017.

“Liz was a retired teacher who lived locally for over 30 years. A loving mother of two children and one grandchild. Liz will be sorely missed by all of her family and her many friends.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call MSOC Roads Policing officers on 0151 777 5747.