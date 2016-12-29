Family’s tribute to grandad, 82, who died in Clock Face road crash

The family of an elderly man who died after a road collision in St Helens have paid a loving tribute to him.

Albert Brown, who was 82, and from the St Helens area, was the front seat passenger in Citroen Xsara which was in collision with a Ford Focus on Gorsey Lane, Clock Face, on the evening of Thursday December 22.

In the statement the family said: “Albert Brown was a gentleman. A truly devoted family man. Husband to Sheelah; father to Tim, Kathy, Alison and Nicky and proud grandad to his six grandchildren.

“Dad was a happy, kind natured and generous man who only saw the best in people and was loved by all who knew him.

“A retired bookmaker who still enjoyed a day at the races with his son and loved watching sport on the television, particularly rugby league.

“A huge gap has been left that can never be filled and the family are totally devastated.”

The male driver of the Citroen is still being treated in hospital, the male rear seat passenger in the same car was released yesterday and is continuing to recover at home.

The male driver of the Ford Focus was not seriously hurt.

Merseyside Police is continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the MSOC Roads Policing team on 0151 777 5747 or call 101.