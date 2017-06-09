Family’s joy at fundraising success for Melissa

An Ecclestone family are over the moon at fundraising efforts to build a sensory room for their daughter who suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

13-year-old Melissa Adams has Angelman Syndrome, a disorder that leaves her in need of round-the-clock care. She can’t speak, suffers from epilepsy and spends most of her nights unable to sleep.

Melissa Adams with Saints stars Mark Flanagan, Sia Soliola and Willie Manu.

Melissa’s mum, Kathryn McComas, and big brother Jacob, have created a SMILE Fund to raise money for Melissa’s sensory room, a place for her to relax in when the frustrations of dealing with her condition get too much.

The estimated cost of the room is at least £10,000 and the pot currently stands at £6,500.

The men behind building the sensory room are father and son Alan and Richard Foster, who with the help of local construction contractor Geoff Gornall and team, have helped transform the family’s garage into the foundations of the sensory room, free of charge.

Richard, who owns Garage Doors North West, said: “Kathryn called me to repair their garage door. As I was fixing the door Melissa came home and it was then that I told her to put the money for the repair to the fund.

Melissa Adams

“If I can help in any way, I will.”

Richard has also contacted local O2 stores, who have donated iPads and other equipment to Melissa’s cause.

Elsewhere, a local group of Rainbows and Brownies girl guides have taken part in a sponsored walk, raising £639 for the room.

Kathryn said: “I have been completely astounded by the support and kindness of local people who have donated building materials, equipment, and their time to help, with most working on the room around their own business or job.”

You can donate to Melissa’s SMILE Fund here – www.gofundme.com/sharethesmileteam