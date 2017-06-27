Family’s desperate plea to find missing St Helens man

The family of a missing man from St Helens have made a desperate plea to find him.

And Merseyside Police say they are also becoming increasingly concerned about Trevor Farthing who went missing from his home in St Helens on June 21.

Trevor, who is 52 years, was last seen on Marshalls Cross Road at 9.30am on Wednesday, June 21.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Trevor’s partner Marie, said: “Trevor, we are all really worried about you. We miss you and we love you. Please make contact with the police so that we know that you are safe.”

Detective Sgt Beck says the investigation team is keen to trace one woman in particular who may have met Trevor on Sunday June 18 prior to him going missing. The unknown woman is believed to have met him in the Bradley Road area of Newton-le-Willows, near the Sankey Canal and is believed to have taken him home as she was concerned about him. Police say they need that lady to contact them as soon as possible.

Trevor has been missing for a significant period of time, his family are devastated and want him home. Police say they are making extensive efforts to find him and would urge him, or anyone who knows where he is to call them.

Trevor is described as white, 5ft 7 in tall, medium build and with a shaved head and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a scorpion on the top of his left arm and a tattoo of a union jack on his right arm. When he was last seen Trevor was wearing a brown/khaki t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Trevor is known to regularly visit the canal near the Bradlegh Road area of Newton-Le-Willows.

Anyone with any information is asked to call officers on 101 quoting reference MP-20170627-0823.