Extra security at derby following terror attack

Extra security checks will be in place at St Helens’ derby with Wigan following Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Fans of both clubs have been advised to arrive early and not bring any unnecessary items into the ground.

A St Helens statement read: “At the Saints we take the safety of our fans and supporters very seriously.

“We have a highly trained ground safety and stewarding team to ensure that every visit to the Totally Wicked Stadium continues to be an enjoyable, safe and comfortable experience.

“In light of recent events, there will be additional security checks at our game with Wigan and going forward.

“We advise fans to arrive early and not to bring anything into the ground which is unnecessary.

“All bags will be searched on entry and there will be additional security checks to ensure the match proceeds as safely as possible.

“We also ask that fans remain vigilant at all times and if they spot something that is suspicious alert a steward.

“We thank everyone for their assistance in ensuring gameday at the Totally Wicked Stadium is the best possible experience for all.”

There will be a minute’s silence before the game in memory of the 22 killed and the many injured in Monday night’s suicide bombing after the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Kick-off is 8pm. St Helens Council had already advised fans to allow extra time because of “essential gas repair works” in Peasley Cross Lane, just outside the Totally Wicked Stadium.