Ex-Saints ace reveals how he unleashed James Graham’s dark side

It is perhaps one of the most infamous moments of Saints recent history, outside a certain betting incident.

Now ex-Saints star Leon Pryce has finally lifted the lid on the prank that ended up costing James Graham a Great Britain call-up.

Graham, then an up and coming star, missed the 2006 Tri-Nations with a broken hand.

At the time, the Reporter told how Graham had injured his hand after flying into a rage when Pryce and Lee Gilmour dyed his black as he slept.

The story was accompanied by a photo of a sheepish-looking Graham at Saints homecoming parade but those involved have never spoken publicly of the prank ... until now.

In his book, Pryceless, the former stand-off tells how he and Gilmour cooked up the plan after Graham went to bed following drunken celebrations following Saints 2006 Grand Final win.

“Gilly lay thick black dye all over Jammer’s ginger locks and his eyebrows. He doesn’t move because he’s dead to the world,” he wrote.

“It started running into his eyes so we dragged him to the shower and he starts to come round and sees that his hair is turning black!

“He goes mad, punches the wall and the window frame, going berserk.”

Despite his dyed hair and eyebrows, Graham took part in a homecoming parade but had far from forgiven his tormentors.

Pryce reveals how he later deliberately smashed his car into Pryce’s.

“He didn’t speak to me properly for a good six months after that,” he added.

Saints were coy at the time about the cause of Graham’s injury but the episode ranks next to Sean Long and Martin Gleeson’s betting antics when the pair were caught backing Bradford to beat an injury-ravaged Saints side.

Pryceless is available from all good bookshops. You can order signed copy for £20 including UK delivery from www.gnbooks.co.uk or call 01274 735056.