Ex-Saint Scott Moore arrested after police chase

Former Saint Scott Moore was tasered by police following an early hours police chase, it has emerged.

Moore was arrested on suspicion of theft and serious police assault after he was involved in an incident on Friday morning.

Scott Moore during his Saints playing days

The player’s club Wakefield have confirmed they are aware of the incident and have launched an internal investigation.

Greater Manchester Police say that the early hours pursuit started on the East Lancashire Road at 3.55am on Friday after a Mercedes sports car was seen driving at speed.

The pursuit came to an end on Leigh’s Arrow Street where, following a significant struggle with officers, 28-year-old Moore was arrested on suspicion of theft and a serious police assault.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment following his arrest and has since been released on police bail until December 3.

The club issued a statement today (Monday) which reads: “The club have been made aware over the weekend, of an incident that occurred on early Friday morning involving our player Scott Moore.

“Having spoken to Scott briefly over the weekend, the club have opened an investigation into the matter, and await further reports from the police.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

One of the officers involved in the incident was also taken to hospital after sustaining a broken wrist.

Police have confirmed that during the incident a taser was deployed.

Residents took to social media reporting a large amount of police activity in the Dakin Road and Arrow Street area.

Moore played for St Helens between 2004 and 2007 between returning for a short spell during the 2010.

He made his Saints debut as a 16-year-old and was once touted as a long-term replacement for Sean Long but his career has stalled serious times over his off-field antics.

He has previously been arrested, and later cleared, of driving offences, and was once suspended by his then club Castlefield after going on a drinking bender with Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke.