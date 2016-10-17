Ex mayor John Beirne charged with historic sex offences

The former Mayor of St Helens John Beirne has been charged with a string of historic sex offences.

Mr Beirne, 55, is accused of 14 counts of indecent assault and gross indecency with the alleged offences said to have taken place between 1976 and 1979.

The indecent assault charges relate to a boy under the age of 14 and the gross indecency charges relate to a boy under the age of 16.

Mr Beirne, of Blackdown Grove, Blackbrook will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on November 16.

The former mayor was a St Helens councillor for several decades and also stood in three general elections for the Liberal Democrats party.