Windfall for charities thanks to recycling

Recycling by residents in St Helens has really paid off for four charities.

St Helens Recycling Rewards sees people earn points by recycling - the more materials they save from the brown bin, the more points they earn.

This money will really help us care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in St Helens and Knowsley. Carol Pilkington, Willowbrook Hospice

It is a partnership initiative between St Helens Council and specialist provider Local Green Points and more than 10,000 people have signed up since it launched last year.

During the past 12 months, members have been voting for their favourite charities to receive donations.

Willowbrook Hospice topped the poll and received £5,000. The Steve Prescott Foundation got £3,000 in second place and two runners-up, Honey Rose Foundation and The Hope Centre, were each awarded £1,000.

Carol Pilkington, trading company manager at Willowbrook Hospice, said: “This is wonderful, just brilliant! This money will really help us care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in St Helens and Knowsley. And it’s a great boost for us before Christmas.

“This scheme isn’t just about the environment, it’s all about building happier and healthier communities.”

Mike Denning, from the Steve Prescott Foundation, said: “It’s really fantastic that we have received so much support through your innovative recycling scheme. The award will continue to raise the awareness of the SPF and for that we’re very grateful.”

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, cabinet member for green, smart and sustainable borough, added: “After 12 months Recycling Rewards is going really well with the amount of recycling going up across the borough and it’s great to see local charities benefitting from the recycling efforts of our residents.”