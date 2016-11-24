Watch: Wobbly grass at Sutton Park baffles the internet

A dog-walker from St Helens has baffled the internet by posting a bizarre video showing the grass at a borough park appearing to wobble like jelly.

The footage was filmed by Edward Roberts in Sutton Park and has been viewed over a million times by people on YouTube.

Many have posted strange and bewildering theories for the phenomenon.

Some speculated the spongy surface was the start of a sinkhole.

The video shows Edward with his lurchy puppy testing the ground.

However, St Helens Council say the effect was caused by rain.

A spokesman said: “With the high volume of rain recently, there is localised flooding on many playing fields across the borough.

“Given time the water will drain and the ground at Sutton Park has been aerated to speed this up.”