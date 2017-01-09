Town hall chiefs’ recycling success

Council chiefs in St Helens are celebrating after scooping a national award for its Recycling Rewards scheme.

The council fought off strong competition from Warrington Council and North Yorkshire County Council to claim the effective service redesign and reform (ESR2) award at the iNetwork Awards held at the Manchester Marriott Victoria and Albert Hotel yesterday evening.

The award celebrates success in whole service design that involves multi-service systems thinking, design led initiatives, customer centric change and demand management.

Set up in October 2015 to encourage residents to recycle, and thank those who continue to use the recycling service, St Helens Council and Local Green Points – a specialist provider of service for local authorities focused on waste and recycling - joined forces to introduce the Recycling Rewards Scheme as a way of rewarding residents with individual and

community based prizes.

Welcome packs were sent to 84,000 households across St Helens with details on how to activate an account. The pack also contained a card that entitles holders to exclusive offers and discounts from local businesses.

Once the account is activated, residents can start earning points by recording each week the type and number of recycling containers that they have put out for delivery.

Each month residents recycling activities are measured and rewards given in the form of points based upon their participation in the scheme.

Every month, the top performing recycler and runner-up in each of the 16 council wards win £50 and £25 respectively to spend on a choice of vouchers, including M&S and iTunes, but also in a number of local independent retailers and at family experiences and events.

In addition to the individual prizes, any points residents earn go towards the ‘community’ total.

After 12 months, the more points a community has collected the more influence they will have on how £10,000 is donated to four local charities.

This year Willowbrook Hospice, a local cancer hospice, received 62 per cent of the votes and received a donation of £5,000, with the runner up charity receiving £3,000 and the remaining charities receiving £1,000 each.

Commenting on the award, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Green, Smart and Sustainable Borough, Councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron, said: “This award is a great testimony to everyone involved in the recycling rewards scheme; from the collection team – to the residents who have signed up and continue to support the initiative.

“In St Helens we recycle over 40 per cent of our rubbish, which is a fantastic achievement. However, there is so much more that can be done to reach our target of 50 per cent by 2020.

“The scheme has not only increased awareness in recycling and sustainability but it has also addressed the council’s wider aspirations around improving communications between itself and residents – as well as providing a boost to the local economy and empowered residents to support local charities and businesses.”

If you haven’t already signed up to the Recycling Reward scheme, you can request an information pack. The pack will contain everything you need to start participating in the scheme.

For further information, please call: 01744 676789 or go to:www.sthelens.gov.uk/recyclingrewards